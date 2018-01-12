BREAKING NEWS – ZACC Strikes Again, Alleged “Land Baron” Mpame Arrested

3

By Staff Reporter | The çontroversial Cuthbert Mpame of the Kingsdale saga, has been arrested through the Zimbabwe anti corruption commission, ZACC.

He was by Friday morning still detained at Marlborough Police Station and is to appear in court this morning.

Norton MP Temba Mliswa who has fought for dispossessed residents announced in writing claiming,
“the net is closing in for him and the others… Watch this space!…. Land Barons must and will be stopped.”

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW FOR HOW THE MATTER BEGAN…

  • MANYAME

    What about Mabamba in Chitungwiza/ Mashayamombe Southlea Park/ Zvandasara Hatcliffe North etc etc

  • George Zvaramba

    chiyangwa in harare south

  • timmie Dance

    Batai vanhu including Smile Dube of Mahlaba in Bulawayo and Gweru.Smile Dube should be held responsible of stealing people’s money through rogue means.People have been made to subscribe money with the hope that they were going to be given stands but to date nothing is forth coming.Some have been contributing as far back as 2014 if not 2013.false promises were being made.She even went to the extent of building a spacious house for the former first family which she presented at a colourful ceremony in Gweru. Also to be on the hook should be the former Byo metropolitan head and his inspectors who were in the fore front giving people convincing statements that proved false of later.Kunene and Madovi should be brought to book and be proven innocent please or else they need crucifixion.