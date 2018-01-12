BREAKING NEWS – ZACC Strikes Again, Alleged “Land Baron” Mpame Arrested

By Staff Reporter | The çontroversial Cuthbert Mpame of the Kingsdale saga, has been arrested through the Zimbabwe anti corruption commission, ZACC.

He was by Friday morning still detained at Marlborough Police Station and is to appear in court this morning.

Norton MP Temba Mliswa who has fought for dispossessed residents announced in writing claiming,

“the net is closing in for him and the others… Watch this space!…. Land Barons must and will be stopped.”

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW FOR HOW THE MATTER BEGAN…