BREAKING NEWS – ZANU PF Provinces Resolve To Expel Mugabe From Party

Staff Reporter| As people prepare to march to State House to remove Robert Mugabe tomorrow, four provinces of ZANU PF have resolved to expel the 93 year old from the party.

This announcement was made by War Vets leader Chris Mutsvangwa at the Rainbow Towers Hotel on Friday afternoon.

“Right now Harare, Masvingo, Midlands and Manicaland have all resolved that Mugabe be expelled from the party,” said Mutsvangwa.

Mutsvangwa continued saying he is expecting Emmerson Mnangagwa to return to Zimbabwe soon while announcing that all this while “Mugabe was sleeping in cabinet meetings 90% of the time”. WATCH THE LIVE PROGRAM as it continues below…

