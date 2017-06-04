BREAKING NEWS: ZEC Awards BVR Kits Tender To Chinese Company

Staff Reporter | The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has awarded the tender to supply Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) kits ahead of the 2018 harmonised elections to a Chinese company, Laxton Group Limited.

The tender was awarded after weeks of bid assessments and site validation tests after which a recommendation was made to the State Procurement Board (SPB).

ZEC chair Justice Rita Makarau yesterday confirmed the latest developments.

She said, “Our team is negotiating the terms of contract of supply with a team from the selected supplier. Once the terms are agreed upon we will then advise on the dates of delivery and date of commencement of the registration exercise.” Laxton Group was awarded the tender after it proposed a US$3,9 million budget to supply the BVR kits while another bidder Demalog Identification Systems of German charged US$5,5 million.