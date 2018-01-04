BREAKING NEWS – ZRP Cop Flees After Allegedly Diverting $90,000 BVR Cash

By Staff Reporter| The ZRP CID reports that a finance assistant within the force has fled after allegedly diverting nearly $90, 000 meant to pay officers working in the Biometric Voter Registration programme into his own account.

Sergeant Lameck Karombo, who works at the Mashonaland West provincial headquarters, transferred the money from the police account into his Agribank account, ZimEye.com is reliably told.

Some of the money has since been withdrawn from the account, leaving outstanding just $13, 000. While investigations were still in progress, below is an overlay of events how they transpired as ZimEye.com reveals them:

On 02 January 2018 at around 1100 hours a bank statement regarding the ZRP Mashonaland West Provincial Contingency Account, CBZ Bank Chinhoyi Account number 22980790015 was requested and issued to informant.

On analysing the bank statement it was discovered that there was no money in the account. A further analysis reflected that two transactions involving $60 000-00 and $30 000-00 were effected on 21st December 2017.

Investigations Carried Out

CBZ Chinhoyi was approached and it supplied a ledger account reflecting the transaction concerning the amounts in question. It was discovered that the money was transferred to AGRIBANK Account number 110000073369 in the name of LANA.

Further investigations at AGRIBANK Chinhoyi indicated that AGRIBANK Account number 110000073369 belongs to Lameck Karombo who is the accused person in this case.

An application was done to freeze the accused’s account with a remaining bank balance of $13 609.15, and he had already used $76 390.85. A follow up on his whereabouts were made and it was discovered that he was not present at work as expected.

Checks with him through his cellphone reflected that he was in Harare where he said that he had a problem and would arrive at work at around 1630hours.

T.V.S is $90,000-00 and T.V.R is $13 609, 15

A report of Fraud was made against the accused. ZRP Chinhoyi Central CR 01/01/18 and CID Chinhoyi DR 07/01/18 refer.

Outstanding Investigations

To locate and arrest the accused.

To recover the stolen property

To have a full audit done on the account.

Your office will be apprised of any new developments.

CID MAKONDE/HURUNGWE/KARIBA DISTRICT ON 02/01/18