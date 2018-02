By Farai D Hove| “He will resign anytime from now,” wrote EFF party leader, Julius Malema of President Jacob Zuma.

10 minutes before, Malema had said that the State Of The Nation address has been postponed due to delays on Zuma’s highly anticipated resignation.

Zuma has been under pressure to resign since the weekend and on Sunday ANC leaders drove to his house to compel him to quit “for the nation’s good.”

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY…

