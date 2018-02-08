BREAKING – O Level Exam Paper Reversed After Students Caught Cheating

9

The November 2017 Ordinary Level examination English Language Paper 2 results have been reversed after students were allegedly caught cheating.

The announcement was made by Primary and Secondary Education Minister Professor Paul Mavhima.

Minister Mavhima announcing through the state medid said this follows widespread cheating through social media.

It was validated during the marking of the paper.

The exam will be reset and candidates will have to rewrite on Friday 16 February from 1000hrs to 1200hrs.

All candidates are required to report to the 2017 exam centers for the exam.

Release of results put on hold

The release of the 2017 O-level exam results has been put on hold pending the finalisation of the re-writing and re-marking of the exams.

Students will not be required to pay exam fees and students are restricted from writing at other centres.

Cheating students banned

Those candidates caught cheating on the previous exam are banned from re-writing.

Minister Mavima said the decision was a painstaking one but is in the pursuit of maintaining the integrity of the national exams.  – state media

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Farai72

    Is this for one school or nationaly?

  • Howard Njule

    You’re an idiot sir. This could have Bern prevented.

  • Chipo changu

    I think that school only should re-write and not everyone, that will be very unfair and most students will fail because they are not prepared, most have not been studying.

  • Shalom

    Understand the issue before barking. Minister is saying the paper was spreading to scholars thru Social Media ok?

  • Charles Hondoyi

    If the truth be told, most papers are leaking nowadays. You need a holistic approach from the setting, storage of exam papers, motivation of markers, marking etc. This piecemeal solution punishes innocent pupils and there is no assurance that the reset paper will not leak!

  • Zimbabweans

    Zimbabwe education system is valueless compared with other SADCC countries shame on our education system.

  • Zimbabweans

    Better they go back to Cambridge exams???????????/

  • Andrew Msekiwa

    The bottom line is the paper leaked.

  • Fleure De Bene

    The whole educational system is crumbling and it is better for the good and integrity of the education fraternity to revert back to Cambridge Exams. These politician and professors must find a permanent solution to this problem, meanwhile the government must allow Cambridge to manage these exams. It does not make sense now to cancel these exams for the whole country when these leaks were reported during time of the exams. The paper could have been reconstituted there and then so that parents were left out of the mess. The minister should instead allow those schools which were caught cheating to re-write that paper and nullify results for those students involved only. As a parent I am worried now that I have to fork out money for travelling the 800km journey to the exam center and the overnight accomodation . He must have a heart and not burn the whole compound because of one or two snakes.