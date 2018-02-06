BREAKING- Tsvangirai Denies Reports That He’s Battling, Again

A Correspondent| MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai has once again posted an announcement denying reports reports which say that he is critically ill.

Senior MDC sources said the MDC leader is battling.

Another senior official who was quoted by the Reuters Agency saying:

“From the medical report that I received yesterday the situation is not looking good. He is critically ill and we should brace for the worst”

Tsvangirai has been battling colon cancer and has appeared visibly frail in recent days. As ZimEye revealed, he has been getting treatment at the Wits University Donald Gordon Medical Centre (WDGMC).

But Tsvangirai has insisted that although he is not feeling well, he is stable and his health is under control. Writing on his Twitter portal this afternoon , Tsvangirai said:

“I am shocked to read in the press that I am in a critical condition. Of course, I have cancer and not feeling too well but I am stable and the process is under control. I have been frequently on twitter of late, I am recovering.”

At the time when he dismissed the 3 months to live claim, Tsvangirai said:

“It is all speculation. No deadline has been given to me and my family. I am getting routine attention like any other cancer patient and I will be back in Zim shortly. Meanwhile lets all register to vote and those who can attend the alliance rallies. Do not mind the madness.”