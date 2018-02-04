BREAKING – Tsvangirai Speaks On Rumour That Chamisa Was Blocked From Seeing Him

By Farai D Hove| MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai has spoken for the first time following a flaming rumour that his deputy Nelson Chamisa was blocked from seeing him at his bed side.

The swirling rumour said Chamisa was blocked by members Tsvangirai’s family as he was trying to enter in to see him concerning the MDC leader’s resignation letter as sent him by alliance partners, Welshman Ncube and Tendai Biti.

It was claimed that Tsvangirai’s family is against Chamisa, a running story which is over who is going to succeed the MDC leader.

There are currently three potentials to the post, Thokozani Khupe, Nelson Chamisa and Elias Mudzuri.

But writing on his portal Sunday morning, Tsvangirai distanced his family from the factional fights. “Hoping you had a good weekend and that we all continue to pray for our nation,” he said.

He continued saying, “do not take seriously falsehoods being peddled by architects of jeopardy in our party. My family is not involved in any party fights. Any news about me that is credible is from @ luke_tambo my handle.”

He did not provide a detailed, deeper response or explanation on the alleged Chamisa-Tsvangirai family confrontation. – More to follow…