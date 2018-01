Zanu PF has since advised Parliament that the following are no longer its MPs:

1-Makhosini Hlongwane

2-Anastancia Ndlovu

3-Tapiwa Matangaidze

4-Shadreck Mashayamombe

5-Monder Mashange

6-Daniel Shumba

7-Walter Mzembi

8-Paul Chimedza

9-Sarah Mahoka

10-Jeppy Japoon

Hon. Sarah Mahoka walked out of Parliament after learning of her expulsion.

In November the expelled G40 kingpins Jonathan Moyo, Ignatius Chombo, Saviour Kasukuwere, Mandi Chimene and Kudzayi Chipanga.