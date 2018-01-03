BREAKING: Zanu PF Youth League Leader Petrol Bombed, Report Claims Kids Hospitalised

2

Farirai Madhumbe |A latest ZANU PF report claims that a youth leader has been petrol bombed.

The incident is said to have happened last night.

Details of the identities of the alleged attackers were sketchy at the time of writing.

It was also not clear clear if a police report has been opened.

“This morning I received news that the house of Cde Kudakwashe Damson, PC for ZANU PF Youth League Harare has been petrol bombed, ” reported the local COZWA bureau.

“The incident has resulted in the injury of his two children who have since been ferried to Harare hospital. The incident happened in Epworth.”

  • mai Chibwe

    ZANU PF spent years teaching everyone to be averse to discussion and prone to violence as the only means of conflict resolution. Now it is difficult to control violence. Fires everywhere even in churches

  • Chipazhamwongo

    Too much violence get the military back on the streets.