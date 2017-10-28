BREAKTHROUGH – WhatsApp Finally Allows You To Delete Messages After You’ve Sent Them

Phone users will now be able to delete potentially embarrassing Whatsapp messages after they have sent them.

You will be relieved to know that the world’s fastest growing messaging app has finally added the feature.

Whatsapp is rolling out the feature to its user base – but it is not yet known when it will come to Africa and the UK.

The developed option allows one to “delete messages for everyone” in a chat within seven minutes of sending it.

After the 7 minute period, the message becomes stale and irretrievable.

“Messages you successfully delete for everyone will be replaced with “This message was deleted” in your recipients’ chats (*). Similarly, if you see “This message was deleted” in a chat, it means that the sender deleted their message for everyone,” the company announced in a blog post.

How to delete a WhatsApp message

Open WhatsApp and go to the chat containing the message you wish to delete. Tap and hold the message. Optionally, tap more messages to delete multiple messages at once. Tap Delete at the top of the screen > Delete for everyone .

In order to be able to delete a message, you will have to have the latest version of WhatsApp installed on your iPhone or Android device. What’s more, the recipients will also have to have the latest version installed.

WhatsApp cautions that your friends may still read your message before it’s deleted. And, of course, they can always screengrab it before you’re able to get rid of i

