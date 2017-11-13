BREAKING NEWS – Chiwenga Attacks President Mugabe On Purges

DEFENCE FORCES COMMANDER C CHIWENGA PRESS CONFERENCE DEFENCE FORCES COMMANDER C CHIWENGA PRESS CONFERENCE Posted by ZimdiTv on Monday, November 13, 2017

Staff Reporter| The Defence Forces Commander, Gen Constantino Chiwenga has opened fire against the Robert Mugabe engineered purges of Lacoste and Gamatox factions.

In the first no holds barred statement that signals a rift between the army and President Robert Mugabe as ZimEye reveals, Chiwenga, an army general, openly spoke on purely political issues, a rare development in the nation.

ZANU PF should stop purging people with liberation credentials forthwith. They should root out those formenting chaos in ZANU PF and politicians who make reckless statements against the army should stop as soon as possible, said Chiwenga. CONTINUE READING…

Commenting on the development Communist Student, Nqgabutho Mabhena said, “This statement is in defence of one political faction in ZANU(PF); 2. It assumes that Zimbabwe is a one party state therefore, the military must be partisan.

“In a multi party democracy, the military must divorce itself from party politics but protect everyone Zimbabwean from any threat irrespective of party affiliation.

“The argument by the military commander that coz ZANU (PF) has been in power for the last 37 years therefore the military must intervene in its internal issues, is unfortunate. General Chiwenga must resign from the military and join ZANU (PF) as an individual if he has political interests. We want a professional army that protects every Zimbabwean.”