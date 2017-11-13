BREAKING NEWS – Chiwenga Attacks President Mugabe On Purges

9

DEFENCE FORCES COMMANDER C CHIWENGA PRESS CONFERENCE

Staff Reporter| The Defence Forces Commander, Gen Constantino Chiwenga has opened fire against the Robert Mugabe engineered purges of Lacoste and Gamatox factions.

LIVE ARMY THREAT: WHAT WILL MUGABE DO NOW?

In the first no holds barred statement that signals a rift between the army and President Robert Mugabe as ZimEye reveals, Chiwenga, an army general, openly spoke on purely political issues, a rare development in the nation.

ZANU PF should stop purging people with liberation credentials forthwith. They should root out those formenting chaos in ZANU PF and politicians who make reckless statements against the army should stop as soon as possible, said Chiwenga. CONTINUE READING…

 

Commenting on the development Communist Student, Nqgabutho Mabhena said,  “This statement is in defence of one political faction in ZANU(PF); 2. It assumes that Zimbabwe is a one party state therefore, the military must be partisan.

“In a multi party democracy, the military must divorce itself from party politics but protect everyone Zimbabwean from any threat irrespective of party affiliation.

“The argument by the military commander that coz ZANU (PF) has been in power for the last 37 years therefore the military must intervene in its internal issues, is unfortunate. General Chiwenga must resign from the military and join ZANU (PF) as an individual if he has political interests. We want a professional army that protects every Zimbabwean.”

  • sarah Mahoka

    Icho

  • Concerned Citizen

    When the purging was being targeted to Cde Mujuru and her crew Rugare Gumbo , Didmus Mutasa etc he was silent. Now that it is being targeted at his partners in crime, Yowe zvaipa manje. We are fed up of you lot. You can’t hold us at ransom. You are not the only ones who entitled to rule. We gave you 37years and that is enough. Now is the time to retire. Bye bye

  • mai Chibwe

    Nqgabutho Mabhena mst be younger than ten years if he imagines what he said might become reality some time in his life while Zanu Pf is in power. The army safeguards ZANU PF not the nation.

  • Jon Chan

    Icho chii? Kwedu kaManicaland tingoti ‘CHINYI’

  • Vangodza

    No they were not silent, but following events. I think he’s right

  • Vangodza

    I support you Chiwenga. You have been silent for too long when this govt caused hunger in the barracks and camps while concentrating on party fights. None has ever talked about welfare of the mass, hence the army is forced to act if politicians fail to do what the’re supposed to do. now they want to create adynasty. what a shame in a country with disciplened soldiers like ours. surely i feel pitty for our disciplined army. PAMBERI NEMI

  • United States of Africa

    Please stop misquoting the constitution!The same documents gives every Zimbabwe the right of political affiliation and in no ways does it talk of Zanu Pf as the supreme party.Please do not take people’s freedom away.The army is for all Zimbabweans not ZANU PF only.

  • Cde Chaurura

    CHARIRA!

  • Kajawu

    “A RARE DEVELOPMENT IN THE NATION” What next then. From this quote its clear we are in an antithesis stage…… How would the country reach its thesis state. Some one has to give in now. Who will blink first. For the benefit of others antithesis is a person or thing that is the direct opposite of someone or something else. I suggest people should rather debate this one