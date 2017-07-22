“Bring Chatunga And Robert Jr Back From South-Africa First,” Diasporans Tell Mugabe

Terrence Mawawa | Diasporans have responded to calls to come back home by President Robert Mugabe by challenging him to first bring back his boys who are also diasporans.

This comes just as the two boys — Robert Junior and Chatunga Bellarmine — were evicted from a luxury apartment called The Regent Apartment Hotel, in Morningside, Sandton that they were renting because of “violence and noise pollution” violations.

Mugabe yesterday called on Zimbabweans in the diaspora to come back home because they are being exploited by American and British imperialists.

Responded one ZimEye reader, “

Speaking at the Provincial Youth Interface Rally held in Lupane , Mugabe said millions of Zimbabweans scattered across the globe were being exploited by western imperialists.

Millions of Zimbabweans left the country at the turn of the millennium in the wake of heightening political tension.

Perceived Zanu PF opponents were also forced to leave the country following incessant persecution, intimidation and violence. As a result an estimated 3 million Zimbabweans fled to the diaspora to seek political refuge.

Mugabe claimed his government was capable of offering better working conditions than those in the diaspora.

“We wonder why our people are so fond of working in the diaspora. What is the difference ? There is nothing special about going to America and Britain, come back home because we are ready to offer you better working conditions,” said Mugabe.

He said it was worrying to note that the country was losing qualified personnel at an alarming rate.

“We want our qualified and experienced workers to come back home. I have observed that most of the people in the diaspora are working for nothing. Usually they return home empty handed – which is very unfortunate,” said the veteran ruler.

Ironically the government is struggling to pay civil servants and analysts have dismissed Mugabe’s utterances as cheap political rhetoric.