BRINGING WELSHMAN, BITI – Tsvangirai: “I Did It All Just To Get Cash, Just For The Money”

Staff Reporter| Morgan Tsvangirai yesterday revealed during his rally that he was desperate for money hence the need for the impulsive decision to unite with his former enemies, perhaps proving the saying true that in politics there are no permanent enemies.
Tsvangirai loudly announced that he is playing to the tune of donors who are ready to build hospitals provided there is an MDC Alliance.
Tsvangirai who in July lost tens of thousands of dollars of Harvest House movable property, then went on to say that his loyal followers, currently aggrieved for losing posts, were “selfish”. Below was transcript of what he said (omitted in his spokesman, Luke Tamborinyoka’s statement):
1603 – Tsvangirai: We are saying ….we must have a common agenda.
We need a rescue plan which we have, about the economy, about education, about … First of all we have to change the governance culture in this country…and the culture we all know it – violence…
1559 – Tsvangirai: What was difficult is that in the MDC people were concerned about seats, but at the end of the day, don’t be selfish. Zivayi kuti seat iyoyo ndeye vana veZimbabwe. Handiti murikundinzwa? I want you to remove that spirit of pride…
1558 – Tsvangirai: So today beyond the party programs…we are saying what unites us is more (greater) than what divides us. All I want to say here…