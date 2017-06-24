Britain Gives Mugabe Notice

Staff Reporter | British Ambassador to Zimbabwe Catriona Laing has warned President Robert Mugabe to stop rigging elections or face isolation.

She said this in Harare Friday at an event held to celebrate Queen Elizaberth 11’s 91st birthday.

Ambassador Laing said Harare’s human rights situation is far from improved, challenging President Mugabe to observe the rule of law or stall the re-engagement process.

Mugabe and his wife Grace are the only two individuals who are still on the EU sanctions list.

EU in 2002 imposed sanctions on more than 200 Zanu PF senior officials and entities which were associated with them.