British Govt Bans AirZim Travel

Ray Nkosi | Workers of the British government have been warned against using the beleaguered Air Zimbabwe in their travels, as it is currently under an EU Ban.

The British government site has warned against Air Zim saying, “Air Zimbabwe has been refused permission to operate flights to the EU because the airline has been unable to demonstrate that it complies with international air safety standards.”

It goes further stating, “British government employees travelling to and within Zimbabwe have been advised to use carriers that aren’t subject to the EU operating ban,” a move that is likely to negatively impact the struggling national airline.

Butt Transport Minister Joram Gumbo, has scoffed at the reports of the EU ban saying only two flights have been affected. “It should be noted that the ban is on two specific aircraft that fly long haul to Europe,” he recently said. Gumbo went further to claim saying, “the airline has not been banned from flying into Europe. If we correct that the ban on the two planes will be lifted. The previous management was found wanting on the way they maintained those two. It’s not politics at play but its set conditions on those aircraft which we have to correct. It is good for Air Zimbabwe, these are some checks and balances which are for our benefit.”