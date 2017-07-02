British Govt Expose: Olinda Lied About Ruvheneko’s Visa, UK Solicitor Reveals

Insider documents show Olinda never applied for UK visa.

British Govt, EU details.

Secret plot.

Staff Reporter| Contrary to claims of so called “sanctions,” British government documents reveal that Olinda Chapel blatantly lied about TV presenter Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa’s visa application, it has emerged.

Olinda Chapel made false claims about Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa’s UK visa matter for her High Tea function yesterday, a UK Solicitor has revealed.

The revelations also follow insider documents which prove that Olinda, even went to the extent of secretly plotting to use Ruvheneko’s name for her advertisements over a month before when she had herself dropped the woman’s name from her program way back in May 2017, SEE IMAGE EXTRACTS BELOW.

Last Monday, Olinda had told Ruvheneko to prepare to go for her interview at the British embassy when she had already over a month before dropped Ruvheneko’s name from the trip arrangements, SEE DOCUMENT EXTRACT BELOW.

But Friday night into Saturday afternoon, Olinda was claiming Ruvheneko’s visa flopped because of EU or British sanctions on her father, David Parirenyatwa. She even went to the point of claiming that her boyfriend, Tytan, had been delayed all because of Ruvheneko as she wrote, “coz of mwana waminister ari pamaSanction.”

However Olinda in her own written correspondence, reveals she had already dropped Ruvheneko way back in May 2017. Her official written instruction leaked to ZimEye states in bold print: “Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa visa application fee and compliance not added,” SEE DOCUMENT EXTRACT BELOW.

By the 30th July on Friday Olinda was avoiding Ruvhie for over 4 days and when she appeared on the ZimEye LIVEBLAST program, she wrote back saying she would only be available on Monday. She would however a few hours later appear mocking Ruvheneko as she wrote claiming blaming her boyfriend, Tytan’s delay on Ruvheneko’s father who she claimed is on “British sanctions.”

Commenting on the development, UK Solicitor, Dr. Masimba Mavaza rubbished Olinda’s claim revealing that there are only two ZANU PF officials who are on British sanctions, Robert Mugabe and his wife, Grace. The details are fully in the public domain.

“Right firstly, Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa is not on sanctions. Number two, Dr Parirenyantwa is not on sanctions. Dr Parirenyatwa is not on sanctions. Dr Parirenyatwa was removed from sanctions about 3 years ago. Zimbabweans who are on sanctions are just the President and his wife, and the family of the President.

Number two, if you make an application for a UK visa even if it’s done online; Ruvheneko should have been called to the embassy for an interview, and there should be a letter by the Home Office. They don’t refuse a visa by phone. They write it to you and say your visa has been refused because of A, B, C and D,” said Dr Mavaza as he continued. THE FULL COMMENT WILL BE STREAMED LIVE ON SUNDAY AFTERNOON.

Meanwhile a snap shot perusal of British immigration details on travel restrictions yesterday printed out that there is no restriction whatsoever for Ruvheneko and none either for her father, Samuel. The British government has for years been consistent with their position and several ministers visited England even on private business and these include Prisca Mupfumira, Walter Mzembi and Patrick Chinamasa.