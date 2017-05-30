British Govt Warns Travelers To Zim Against Attacking Mugabe

The British Foreign And Commonwealth Office has issued the travel warning below for British citizens, warning them against any criticism of President Robert Mugabe.

FCO Statement | You should avoid political activity, or activities which could be considered political, including political discussions in public places and criticism of the President.

You should avoid all demonstrations and rallies. The authorities have sometimes used force to suppress demonstrations.

There’s a moderate level of crime in Zimbabwe. Remain vigilant, especially after dark, and make sure accommodation and vehicles are secure.

Always carry identity documentation or a copy of your passport.

Holiday and business visas are available at the port of entry. Don’t violate the terms of your visa.

Dual British-Zimbabwean nationals who travel to Zimbabwe must have a valid travel document to re-enter the United Kingdom. It’s not possible to re-enter the UK using a Zimbabwean passport or emergency travel document without a visa or entry clearance endorsed.

Availability of fuel fluctuates. Keep cars topped up and carry sufficient fuel for long journeys.

Almost all transactions are conducted in US dollars. Zimbabwe is currently experiencing a shortage of cash. It’s not currently possible to make cash withdrawals using an international bank card. Make sure you have enough money in US dollar notes for your visit, or check with your tour operator that card payments will be accepted. In November 2016, Zimbabwe introduced “bond notes” as legal tender. Officially these are at 1:1 parity with the US dollar and are only legal tender within Zimbabwe.

Air Zimbabwe has been refused permission to operate flights to the EU because the airline has been unable to demonstrate that it complies with international air safety standards. British government employees travelling to and within Zimbabwe have been advised to use carriers that aren’t subject to the EU operating ban.

Although there’s no recent history of terrorism in Zimbabwe, attacks can’t be ruled out.