British Man Charged for Shooting Zimbabwean Tino Makwanya Dead

Police officers investigating the fatal shooting of Tino Makwanya in Croydon have charged a British man, Mr. Stephen Weatherley.

Weatherley, (41) of Thornton Heath was charged with murder on the evening of Friday, 23 June.

He will appear in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 24 June.

The victim, Tino Makwanya was killed in a fatal drive-by shooting on the 9th June in south London. A murder investigation was launched after police were called at 22:06hrs on 9 June, to reports of the shooting. Six minutes later, officers were notified that the Zimbabwean man had been taken to a south London hospital suffering a gunshot injury to his head.