Broke Govt Says It’s Recruiting 2,300 Teachers

The bankrupt government of Zimbabwe struggling to pay civil servant salaries for over 2 years to date has laid claim that it is recruiting an initial 2 300 teachers and an undisclosed number of nurses and doctors to fill vacancies in the civil service.

These statements were made by the Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, Prisca Mupfumira, yesterday.

Speaking on the side-lines of the Institute of People Management of Zimbabwe (IPMZ) 2017 Convention here, Mupfumira, quoted by the state media said there is consensus in government on the need to recruit more nurses and doctors.

The minister said there has been an increase in the number of nurses and doctors due to the recruitment exercise, but could not be drawn into immediately saying how many had been engaged so far. “The Health Services Board has been recruiting nurses and doctors to beef up staff. There has been an increment in the number of nurses and doctors. Yes, we can’t recruit all people we require because they have to be looked after but it’s a process that we are doing,” she said.

Mupfumira said the process of engaging the initial 2 300 teachers was already underway.

“We can’t recruit all teachers we require because of resource constraints but I am happy to report that right now we are in the process of recruiting 2 300. This has been agreed between my Ministry, the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development, Public Service Commission as well as the Primary and Secondary Education Ministry and as such the process will continue,” she said.

Mupfumira said the recruitments were in line with recommendations from an audit exercise carried out by the Public Service Commission which were presented to Cabinet and approved.