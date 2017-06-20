BRUSSELS EXPLOSION: Central Station And La Grande Place Evacuated After Blast | LATEST

The main square and central station in Belgium’s capital Brussels have evacuated by place after reports of a blast.
Witnesses said La Grande Place was cleared in seconds, while others took pictures of a fire in the nearby Central Station.
Belgian media have reported a man wearing a explosive belt has been “neutralised” by police.
Local police tweeted about an “incident with an individual at Brussels Central station”.
It said: “The situation is under control but please follow the instructions [of police]”.
Arnaud Reyman, spokesman for rail network operator Infrabel confirmed the station was evacuated.
He said: “There was panic in the station and on the tracks after an incident.”
Bart Crols, a spokesman for the SNCN railway company, confirmed all rail traffic in the city has been suspended after witnesses tweeted a picture of a fire at Central Station.
