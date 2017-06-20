BRUSSELS EXPLOSION: Central Station And La Grande Place Evacuated After Blast | LATEST

The main square and central station in Belgium’s capital Brussels have evacuated by place after reports of a blast.

There is a recorded number of Zimbabweans numbering nearly 40 in the Brussels city main area and ZimEye is currently checking on their welfare.

Witnesses said La Grande Place was cleared in seconds, while others took pictures of a fire in the nearby Central Station.

Belgian media have reported a man wearing a explosive belt has been “neutralised” by police.

Local police tweeted about an “incident with an individual at Brussels Central station”.

It said: “The situation is under control but please follow the instructions [of police]”.

Incident avec un particulier à la gare #BruxellesCentral #Bruxelles

Situation sous contrôle mais veuillez suivre les instructions @SNCBhttps://t.co/QAHdzh9oGO — PolBru (@zpz_polbru) June 20, 2017

Arnaud Reyman, spokesman for rail network operator Infrabel confirmed the station was evacuated.

He said: “There was panic in the station and on the tracks after an incident.”

Bart Crols, a spokesman for the SNCN railway company, confirmed all rail traffic in the city has been suspended after witnesses tweeted a picture of a fire at Central Station.

Two possible explosions reported in #Brussels Central station. Grand Place being evacuated & police reportedly on streets. Info unclear. pic.twitter.com/nRv4x7kIja — Charles Lister (@Charles_Lister) June 20, 2017

More follows…- Independent