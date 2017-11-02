Bulawayo Airport Hit By Lightning, Suspends Operations

By Staff Reporter-Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport in Bulawayo has been forced to temporarily close after its Traffic Control Tower was early this week struck by lightning.

The development resulted in an Air Zimbabwe plane from Harare International Airport making a U-turn to the capital without landing.

The Airport manager,Edmore Murungweni,confirmed the incident and said they had, however, fixed the issue.

“A bolt of lightning struck at around 6pm Tuesday and this affected our runway lights. Matabeleland has been going through some adverse weather conditions and such weather tends to take a toll on equipment at times,” he told the state media in the second capital city.

“Our teams worked round the clock and all is in order now. All operations have resumed and I would like to urge all potential travelers to go ahead and book their flights as we have managed to rectify the problem,” he said.