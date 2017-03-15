Mugabe “heroes acre escape.”

Bulawayo and Mat North reject Gukurahundi Bill again.

By Stella Moyo| In what has been termed a Mugabe “heroes acre escape,” Bulawayo and Matabeleland North provinces have yet again rejected the proposed Truth and Reconciliation Bill now commonly referred to as the Gukurahundi Bill.

The bill has been pushed in this year 2017, 33 years after the Gukurahundi evils of the early 80s, a rush said to portray President Robert Mugabe’s attempt to carpet down the truth.

Residents from the two provinces completely rubbished the bill which is being brought for public consultations for the second time after it was also rejected by both Members of Parliament and members of the public in last year’s consultations.

The consulted residents claim that the redrafted bill still resembles the initial one which they say gives more protection to the perpetrators of former violence and atrocities instead of the victims.

The residents further claim that the bill gives too much room to state security to deny some so called big people room not to be tried in public for their involvements in past injustices and atrocities on the claim that their evidence could be a threat to national security.

In the consultations held in Bulawayo yesterday, residents even demanded for the complete dissolution of the current Parliamentary Committee on Justice claiming that the committee was failing to do its work by repeatedly producing a bill which fails to meet the constitutional expectations on truth and reconciliation.

The hearings move to Matabeleland South in Plumtree Town today where the people from Matabeleland South who were hardest hit by Gukurahundi atrocities of the early eighties are expected to make their contributions on the bill.