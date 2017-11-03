BREAKING NEWS – Bulawayo City Council Blocks Mugabe Rally

Terrence Mawawa| The Bulawayo City Council had by 4pm Friday blocked President Robert Mugabe’s Provincial Youth Interface Rally in Bulawayo, demanding payment for use of the venue.

Mugabe is expected to address the rally at White City Stadium tomorrow.

The council is insisting that Zanu PF should pay cash to access the venue.

Yesterday, Zanu-PF Bulawayo Province Presidential Youth Interface Rally Organising Chairperson, Absolom Sikhosana, lashed out at the MDC-T run council saying it had failed to appreciate the importance of the national event.

“That is utmost madness, that is where the opposition is missing it. You cannot deny the President any facility in the country. It is unheard of and this is where the so called opposition parties show that they are confused.

They (opposition members) need to behave. We are going to the White City Stadium and nobody can stop us from going there,” said Sikhosana.

According to a council report, the councillors are saying Zanu-PF cannot use the venue free of charge due to financial challenges the local authority is facing.

“The proposed event while it features the State President, is clearly a rally of a political party and only a section of the community is involved. The view is that it is not a State occasion and therefore does not qualify for the usual privileged status in as far as the hiring charges are concerned,” reads the council report.