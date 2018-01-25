Bulawayo Council Forced To Cut Water Supplies Due To Electrical Fault

Bulawayo City Council has announced it facing challenges in supplying water to some areas in the city due to an electrical fault at the supply source, Nyamandlovu Aquifer.

The city council announced it would be shutting off supplies to affected areas between 20:00 hours to 08:00 hours each day until the electricity fault is repaired.

INTERRUPTION OF WATER SUPPLIES

The City of Bulawayo would like to advise members of the public and stakeholders that we have been facing challenges in pumping from Nyamandlovu Aquifer due to an electricity fault. As a result Magwegwe Reservoir is failing to balance demand causing high lying areas to experience low pressure or no water.

To balance the Magwegwe Reservoir and ensure that it does not empty, we would like to advise residents in Nkulumane, Nketa, Emganwini and surrounding areas that we will be shutting off supplies each evening from 20:00 hours to 08:00 hours each day until the electricity fault is repaired.

High lying areas such as Magwegwe and Pumula South receiving water from the Reservoir may also be affected.

Consumers are urged to conserve water as Council will temporarily adopt a shedding programme to the affected areas so as to distribute what is produced in a fair manner.

The City of Bulawayo apologises to its valued customers for the inconvenience caused.

Water is life – Save every drop

Mr C Dube

Town Clerk