Bulawayo Frenzy Over Zodwa Wabantu Visit

South African dancer, Zodwa Wabantu, descends on Bulawayo’s Club Connect in her debut show in Zimbabwe, amid indications that the city has been gripped by frenzy after an advert of her show was flighted on social media networks yesterday.

Zodwa, whose video clips on YouTube command a huge following, burst onto the South African entertainment scene after she was captured on video dancing seductively while clad in a skimpy outfit at Eyadini Lounge and when she appeared in a figure-hugging dress exposing her thigh at the Vodacom Durban July.

Show organisers have lined up a competition for the Queen of Vosho, as Zodwa is affectionately known, dubbed Like Zodwa Wabantu set for this Friday night at the club.

A $300 prize is up for grabs for the ultimate female reveller who will dress up and dance like the Mzansi entertainer.

More entertainment will be provided by resident wheel spinners Kead Wikead, Crazy Black and T Bass.

Club spokesperson, Zandile Moyo, confirmed Zodwa’s show.

“Zodwa, who is on a partying spree around Africa, heard a lot about Bulawayo’s nightlife and her management called us to say they have settled for our club for next week on Saturday. We are expecting to party with her. We look forward to her being joined by many local and regional celebrities on the night,” Moyo said.

“She has promised to bring everything she is known for including the Durban July feel, next week Club Connect is the place to be.”

The socialite on Tuesday took to social media to invite people to the party via her Instagram, posting: “Bulawayo, Zimbabwe come hang out with your Zodwa wabantu.”

Zodwa’s bookings which are now being handled by Afrotainment run by popularly musician and DJ Tira was last reported last week to be ranging not less than R25 000.

Zodwa was raised in Soweto and used to work as a bartender at The Rock club before moving to Kwazulu Natal three years ago.

She was on record saying she has her own unique style and did not put on artificial hair or make-up because she was a self-reliant, confident woman, adding that there was nothing unusual about her dislike for undergarments.

“Underwear makes me uncomfortable. I don’t feel se_xy when I’m wearing panties. It’s a preference. And people should deal with it.”- Newsday