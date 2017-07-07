Bulawayo Musician Accorded Cde Chinx Hero Status

Makandiwa names Nkosana Moyo Mugabe successor? Makandiwa names Nkosana Moyo Mugabe successor? Posted by ZimEye on Thursday, July 6, 2017

Staff Reporter | Founding member of Bulawayo based Jazz group the Cool Crooners, Abel Sithole, who died on Sunday, has been declared a liberation war hero and will be buried at the Bulawayo Provincial Heros Acre on Friday.

Sithole who died at the age of 83 at Mpilo Central hospital becomes the second musician to be accorded the liberation war hero status in as many months after renowned fellow musician Cde Chinx was accorded the same accolade last month.

Sithole had been admitted at the hospital for two weeks after suffering a stroke.

Unlike Chinx whose liberation war hero status was heavily debated as people felt he deserved the higher National Hero status,Sithole’s status has been highly accepted by the Bulawayo music community and the War Veterans fraternity.

Bulawayo War veterans chairman Cephas Ncube confirmed the hero status accorded on Sithole by the ruling ZANU PF.

“Sithole will be buried at the Nkulumane Heroes’ Acre in Bulawayo alongside Matshingelani Nyathi who also died on Sunday. A statement from the war veterans shall be given out on Friday at the burial,” said Ncube.

Mourners are gathered at 17 Sotshangane Flats in Nguboyenja Bulawayo.