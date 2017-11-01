Bulawayo Residents Flee HIV Results

By Staff Reporter-At least 18% of people who were tested for HIV in Bulawayo did not turn up for their results, National AIDS Council has said.

According to the NAC’s second quarter report, 6 322 people tested positive and 5 154 of them have been initiated on anti-retroviral medication.

From January to June this year, NAC said 67 618 people tested for HIV in the whole province.

“Of those, 6 322 tested HIV positive but 18 percent of those results were not accounted for,” read part of the report.

“From those, 33 996 were retests despite our initial target of testing 69 425 people in total. In essence we fell short of the target by three percent, “said NAC.

NAC said more women were tested than men during the period under review.