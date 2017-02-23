Bulawayo Will Arrest Water Blockers

THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has warned that residents who block the city’s drainage system will be prosecuted for property damages that may occur due to floods.

Council issued the warning after flash flooding experienced in some suburbs last Friday.

The local authority said it is illegal for anyone to deliberately block the free flow of water and those found guilty will be charged under the Roads Act.

It pointed out that it is an offence for residents to block normal water flow from neighbouring properties passing through theirs.

The city’s Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube, said the country’s laws compel residents to ensure that their properties have a functional drainage system.

“BCC wishes to raise public awareness that under Part VIII of the Roads Act [Chapter 13:18], owners, occupiers or users of any land are obliged to take all reasonable steps to ensure that:- water is not prevented, obstructed or impeded from draining into, onto, under or through their land from a public road.

Water, soil or other material is prevented from flowing or falling onto a public road from their land,” said Mr Dube.

He said those who fail to comply with the country’s laws may be charged for the infrastructural damages that may occur due to water blockage.

“Owners, occupiers or users of any land may also be liable if accidents occur as a result of water being prevented from draining off a public road into, onto, under or through their land, or water, soil or other material flowing or escaping from their land onto a public road,” Mr Dube said.

He said residents should also open weep holes on their precast walls to ensure free flow of water.

Mr Dube said failure to heed the council’s notice will be a violation of the Environmental Management Act.

“It is an offence not to comply with such a Notice, or with any Planning Enforcement Notice, which if pursued through the courts may result in prosecutions and fines,” Mr Dube.

“Please further note that without the consent of Bulawayo City Council, it is an offence to: Scour, deepen, widen or fill in any existing drain or excavate any new drain within the boundary of a public road. Interfere with, or carry out any works which interfere with a bridge, culvert, retaining wall, embankment or other structure providing lateral or other support for a public road”. – State Media