BUS ACCIDENT LATEST: Mugabe Moves In

Staff Reporter| President Robert Mugabe is moving in on the Karoi bus accident tragedy.

The tragic mishap which happened last night has resulted in 43 victims being confirmed dead by 11am today.

Local Government Minister Saviour Kasukuwere who is heading to the scene, said President Mugabe is personally intervening in a move set to see it being declared a national disaster.

At the time of writing, ZimEye can reliably confirm, government officials were preparing papers to have government take action in assisting the bereaved families. – This is a developing story – refresh this page for updates.