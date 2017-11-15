Business As Usual In Bulawayo

Staff Reporter | While tension and uncertainty grips the capital city Harare, the second capital Bulawayo is business as usual.

The city started off in a slow pace in the morning with a few businesses opening at the normal time as news of the take over of the country by the Defence Forces spread through the country.

Gradually as certainity that the country was safe more businesses began opening operations.

Early morning long distance buses also didn’t take off as early as usual until mid morning when they started moving.

Driving through the city, ZimEye.com did not see any signs of army personnel operating around the city.

Residents of the city who spoke to ZimEye.com generally expressed joy at the army take over of the country.

The residents said that they were over joyed at what they described as the final ouster of President Robert Mugabe.

A few expressed complete ignorance at what was happening in the country.

ZimEye.com is continuing monitoring the situation in the City of Kings and will capture developments as they unfold.