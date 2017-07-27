Business Stops As Omnibus Operators Demonstrate Over Police Corruption

Staff Reporter| Business in Kwekwe, Zimbabwe came to a standstill yesterday when commuter omnibus operators demonstrated and dumped passengers at a police checkpoint situated at Lancashire Steel turn-off close to Zimasco in protest against corruption by traffic police officers from Kwekwe Central Police Station and Mbizo Police Station.

The operators protested that they were tired of paying bribes ranging from US$5 to US$10 on a daily basis to enable them to drive hassle-free for the whole day.

It is alleged that the said daily amounts of money are pocketed by the traffic police officers and their supervisors in the office.

The practice started when the management of the police is said to have negotiated with some transport operators to pay the money to avoid being ticketed huge amounts of money.

What is becoming clearer is that these illegal fees have blessings from some unscrupulous police supervisors and hence the underlying reasons why the illegal practice was going unabated.

By lunch time, three demonstrators had been arrested and lawyers from Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) were alerted and as at the time of reporting, these lawyers were taking instructions from the suspects held at Kwekwe Central Police Station.