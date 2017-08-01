Businessman Shooting, Fresh Details Emerge, As Family Speaks Out

Staff Reporter| The Gwanda businessman who was shot dead at his home in Gwanda last night has been identified as Mr Tariro Maphosa of Zebrine Enterprises in the town.

According to sources close to the family, Maphosa was attacked by the armed gang made up of three male assailants and a female as he arrived home in the company of his wife and daughter after closing one of their shops in Gwanda town.

The female assailant is said to have attacked Maphosa’s daughter first as she disembarked from the car to open the gate.

The assailant who was armed with a knife ordered the young lady to lie down and bring all the cash brought from the shop.

Seeing his daughter being attacked Maphosa got out of the vehicle where he was met by an armed man in a mask who ordered him and his wife out of the car.

According to the sources, Maphosa tried to plead with the assailants to release his wife and daughter as all the money was left at the shop which led to the armed man shooting him three times on the chest, shoulder and abdomen.

Seeing her husband being shot, the wife tried to run away screaming for help and got herself shot once on the thigh.

The thugs immediately fled from the scene on feet into the night without getting any cash or valuables from the family.

Maphosa died on arrival at Gwanda Hospital while his wife is still battling for life at a hospital in Bulawayo.

According to police in Gwanda, no arrests have been made so far.