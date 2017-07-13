Businessman Shoots Dead 3 Year Toddler | BREAKING NEWS

Staff Reporter| A prominent Gwanda businessman and his colleague are due to appear in court today facing charges of murder after the shot dead a three year old baby and seriously injured the mother.

The incident happened when the firearm belonging to the businessman Matthew Ngoma of Gulf Trading in Gwanda accidentally discharged while they were travelling along the along the Gwanda Beitbridge road.

Ngoma’s friend David Dube (40) was holding the rifle when it allegedly accidentally fired while pointed in the direction of the mother and toddler on Monday afternoon.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed that Ngoma and Dube will appear at the Gwanda magistrates court today.

“Dube was sitting in a truck driven by Ngoma, his colleague who is also the owner of the licensed Hornet 2.22 rifle. Dube sat at the back of the truck holding the loaded firearm. The vehicle hit some bumps and the firearm discharged hitting the child’s mother Sikhulile Sibanda who was a passenger in the same truck on the hand. Her three-year-old child was hit on the rib cage and she died on the spot. The deceased has been identified as Andile Ndlovu of Sizinda in Bulawayo,” said Insp Ndebele.

“Dube is being charged with the murder of the child and attempted murder of the mother. Ngoma the owner of the firearm is being charged with contravening section 20.2 of the Firearms Act — for letting his rifle fall into the hands of an unlicensed person.”

He appealed to members of the public who hold licenced firearms to keep them secure so that they do not fall into wrong hands.

“We appeal to all firearm licence holders to handle their firearms with caution and keep them in secure places. They should not release them to unlicensed people. We also urge them not to drive with loaded firearms. A firearm is lethal and once you make a mistake, that can lead to the death of a person,” said Insp Ndebele.