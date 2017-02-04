Businessman Survives Armed Robbery Ordeal

A PROMINENT Bulawayo businessman survived a terrifying ordeal when three armed robbers raided his home in Hillside suburb and tied his hands and legs before getting away with $1 000 and property worth $1 400 .

Mr Rahmn Bhai Patel, the owner of DG Patel Fruit and Vegetable Wholesale Market at the corner of Robert Mugabe Way and 4th Avenue, lost the money and property to the gang that hit him on the head twice with the butt of a pistol.

The suspects covered his bleeding head with a sheet, tied his hands and legs with belts before they fled with the loot.

The incident happened on January 15 at about 10.30AM.

One of the assailants, Raphael Ngwenya (25) of Entumbane suburb, has since been arrested but his two accomplices Bhekani Ndlovu and Shakes Ndlovu are still on the run.

Ngwenya appeared before Bulawayo Regional Magistrate Mr Joseph Mabeza yesterday and was not asked to plead to an armed robbery charge.

He was remanded in custody to Monday.

The State, represented by Mr Tinashe Dzipe, alleged that Bhekani and Shakes went inside the house while Ngwenya stood guard in their getaway car — a Toyota Quantum with South African registration numbers.

“Ngwenya drove the car to Hillside suburb and parked it at corner Pembroke and Weir Roads. Shakes was the one carrying the gun. He and Bhekani proceeded to the complainant’s house. They jumped over a pre-cast wall,” said Mr Dzipe.

“They gained entry into the house through a kitchen door that wasn’t locked. Complainant was watching television in the lounge. Shakes approached him and struck him twice on the head with the pistol butt.”

He said the duo force marched Mr Patel into all the bedrooms demanding cash.

“Complainant gave them $1 000 cash he had in the house. He also gave them a Seiko wrist watch, Apple I-pad, Samsung S5 and Samsung Note 1 all valued at $1 400. Ngwenya sold two of the stolen phones to a computer technician in the city centre on January 21,” Mr Dzipe said.

He said Ngwenya was raided by police at his home in Entumbane suburb at 4AM on January 27.- State Media