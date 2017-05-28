Cain Mathema: Mugabe Has Never Done Anything Wrong In Zimbabwe

Staff Reporter | Matabeleland North Minister of State for Provincial Affairs Cain Mathema says that President Robert Mugabe has never done anything wrong to anyone in Zimbabwe to deserve pardon from MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

Speaking on the sidelines of a questionable ZANU PF Matabeleland North Provincial Coordinating Committee meeting with Heads of Government Departments from the province in Lupane on Saturday, Mathema said that President Mugabe has never committed a crime against anyone in the country and is innocent of any thing warranting him to retire from his position in trade for pardon from anyone let alone Tsvangirai.

Mathema said that Mugabe and ZANU PF are not at all moved by Tsvangirai’s call for him to immediately retire in order to escape prosecution for his human rights abuses describing Tsvangirai’s assertions as those of desperate people who have failed to please their masters.

Ironically, Mathema is a resident of Tsholotsho one of the places that was hard hit by President Mugabe led Gukurahundi atrocities of the mid eighties which saw more than 20 000 people killed most of them from Tsholotsho.

In his offer for amnesty to Mugabe, Tsvangirai invited Mugabe to immediately retire in order to be given pardon for the Gukurahundi massacres and other post independence human rights violations attributed to him.