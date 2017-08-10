Can MDC Stop Tsvangirai-Dinga Accident?

Accidents since 1970

Chris Tongogara| As Kenya’s just ended election brought another shocking defeat of Morgan Tsvangirai’s ally Raila Odinga, what guarantees are there that there will be “mighty miracles” down here in Zimbabwe next year 2018?

What Bantu name is there by the way, for people who using the same methods always contest in national elections and never get into power? – this week’s election is not the first for Odinga. Like father, like son, Odinga has laboured all his life and never licked the red carpet as he follows his own father’s footsteps, the man who was repeatedly humiliated in the 70s. Weirdly, it emerges that his father was actually fighting Uhuru’s father and then President, Jomo Kenyatta, so these “car accidents” have been happening since the 1970s, as ZimEye.com reveals.

Morgan Tsvangirai is at present contesting national elections run by a former ZANU PF MP, Rita Makarau at a time when he does not even have the old 2013 voters roll. “What makes him think he will make it and after 17 years of trial and error perform a miracle?,” argues analyst Wilbert Mukori writing on ZimEye.com. Will there not be another accident in 2018 like we have seen since 2000?

Yesterday Odinga announced saying hackers introduced programmes that interfered with the streaming of results to the IEBC database.

The IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati said they have since asked for all original Form34A and Form34B to compare results before announcing the presidential winner.

He says the commission has confidence on its transmission system but they will probe claims by Nasa that it could have been hacked.

IEBC CEO Chiloba said the commission has so far received 28,000 Form34A transmitted with text data and that a desk set up for party agents to access documents.

In another development, Acting Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has warned social media users against spreading rumours saying those who encroach on security will be prosecuted.