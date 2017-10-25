Can The Opposition Trust Joice Mujuru?

Terrence Mawawa | Joice Mujuru, the former Vice President of the Republic of Zimbabwe is a difficult character to comprehend.

Many would say she has a split personality and she is on record saying President Robert is her personal mentor.

There are political analysts who have alluded to the thesis that Mujuru was merely planted by her former boss to cause discord in the opposition. Mugabe often took pride in Joice during her tenure as his deputy, favouring her ahead vof Mnangagwa to take over from him in the vicious succession battle.

There are many questions than answers as far as Mujuru’ s sincerity is concerned.

Respected Masvingo based political analyst Arnold Batirai told ZimEye.com in a wide ranging discussion Mujuru was emotionally attached to Zanu PF.

” Mujuru has remained untouchable and she is enjoying state benefits.

She refused to join the MDC Alliance because she wanted to lead the coalition. If you read in between the lines, you will realise that Mujuru is loyal to Mugabe.

She knows that if Tsvangirai leads the coalition she will not be able to stall efforts to battle it out against the Mugabe Regime,” said Batirai.

Another political analyst, Batsiranai Ngugama said:” You can trust Mujuru at your own peril.MDC president Morgan Tsvangirai is a tried and tested leader.

As such he deserves to lead the alliance.”

He added: “Remember Mujuru grabbed farms and looted state resources. We cannot overlook these factors.”

Mugabe himself has ordered intelligence personnel to make sure that Mujuru’ s properties and companies are safe, political analyst have said.

Her so called coalition is a desperate attempt to dilute the MDC Alliance’ s anticipated influence, according to political observers.