Cancel Dokora’s Curriculum, Mavima Told

REPORT ON THE NEW CURRICULUM REVIEW SYMPOSIUM

_Held on the 27th of December at Mzilikazi High School, Bulawayo_

In attendance were: The Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, The Acting PED Bulawayo Metro, Teachers, School Heads, Publishers, Parents, ZPRA Veterans Association, Private and Public Media and other education stakeholders.

Stakeholders were grouped into three groups (Infant, Junior and Secondary Levels). Various issues pertaining to the New (Revised) Curriculum were raised and the following recommendations on were made:

1. Mathematics at Advanced Level to revert to the Old Syllabus which combined the various components of Statistics, Mechanics and Pure Mathematics.

2. Heritage Studies and Guidance & Counselling to be unbundled and these subjects components be distributed as compulsory components to other matching subjects like History, Biology, Commerce/Business Enterprise, Geography etc.

3. Compulsory subjects to be restricted to: English, Indigenous Languages, Maths, One Practical Learning Area (no to compulsory Agric. and PESMD), Geography, History and Combine Science.

4. Inclusion of the ZIPRA contributions to the liberation struggle into the History Syllabi and Textbooks. Moreso, consultations to be made in the writing of History Books to capture the ZIPRA contributions.

5. Quota System to be followed when national projects are being planned and carried out in order to gather inclusive views.

6. Tasks to be reduced to one per learner per learning area per two years. Projects to follow the same format. These should be more school based.

7. Tasks to be staggered thru the two year course and to take cognisance of regional disparities. (Instead of one task or project for everyone thru out the country, schools/learners should choose what suits their environs).

8. National Pledge to be withdrawn. (Further interaction with Minister led to a consensus of rewording the Pledge and having it recited by all Zimbabweans like the National Anthem).

9. Motivation of the teachers for the successful implementation of the wake of the increased workload.

10. Revisiting the syllabus content for the Infant and Junior School to avoid overloading the learners.

Meanwhile the Minister said if he is ever going to consider incentives, these would be purely on merit (academic performance and financial muscle of the school). On the latter, schools were encouraged to run school based business enterprises to balance their budgets.

ECD mapping ongoing to find out which schools are able to carry their own burdens of paying their ECD teachers.

Schools were also encouraged to computerise but avoid purchasing obsolete technology.

Justification for Family and Religious Studies (FRS) was that Zimbabwe constitutionally respects other religions (freedom of worship) hence instead of making teachers Christian preachers, teachers have to be inclusive although FRS is dominated by Christianity. NB: Religious and Moral Education has always taught other religions like Buddhism, Judaism, and Islam.

The Ministry is likely to make a pronouncement on the necessary curriculum adjustments before schools open as a Review Panel is currently working on these adjustments.