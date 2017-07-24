Cancer Hit Comedian Mai Titi, Turns To Spiritist For Healing

Gospel musician-turned-comedian, Felistas Edward, has turned to Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa in her battle against cancer. Popularly known as Mai Titi, she testified before United Family International Church yesterday that she received healing from Prophet Makandiwa.

She has been wheel-chair bound for the past three weeks and yesterday she gave a testimony thanking Propet Makandiwa for the prayers she received. In an interview with H-Metro, after the church service, Felistas said she will present herself to a medical doctor today for assessment.

“I posted my sickness on social media seeking prayers and I received prayers from Prophet Makandiwa last week and within two days, maronda akaoma gumbo rakanga raora,” said Felistas. I was on wheelchair for the past three weeks and I stood before the congregation at UFIC, testifying the goodness of God through his servant Prophet Makandiwa. I took all my medical records and this week I am to visit the doctor for assessment, but I strongly believe that God healed me through Prophet Makakndiwa. I am looking forward to return to the pulpit with songs of worship and praise since he has done great things in my life,” said Felistas.

UFIC spokesperson, Pastor Prime Kufakunesu, said many people are being delivered daily after receiving prayers from Prophet Makandiwa. “God is showing his love to many people daily through Prophet Makandiwa but it becomes news when a celebrity is prayed for. Prophet Makandiwa is doing great things among people apart from healing, preaching and is changing people’s lives daily that healing testimonies are part of UFIC daily brad. It is true Mai Titi testified before the congregation today (yesterday) after she received prayers from the man of God last week.

He is educating people, building families and training leaders to give life to many who are around and other nations. Prophet Makandiwa is a teacher, evangelist, pastor, apostle and discharges duty according to need apart from being a prophet,” said Pastor Kufakunesu.- State media