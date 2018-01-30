Caps, Dembare Clash In ZNA Charity Shield Tournament

Terrence Mawawa
Bitter old rivals Caps United and Dynamos will clash in this year’ s edition of the Zimbabwe National Army Charity Shield.
Bosso will take on Chicken Inn at Barbourfields
Stadium in the other semi-final tie.
Both matches will be played on February
18.
ZNA Charities
secretariat member Fabion Chitungo said
preparations for this year’s tournament had already commenced.
Last season, CAPS United pocketed $12 000 for
winning the title, while runners-up Highlanders received
$8 000.