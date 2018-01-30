Caps, Dembare Clash In ZNA Charity Shield Tournament

Terrence Mawawa

Bitter old rivals Caps United and Dynamos will clash in this year’ s edition of the Zimbabwe National Army Charity Shield.

Caps and Dynamos will clash in what is expected to be an explosive ZNA Charity Shield semi-final encounter next month.

Bosso will take on Chicken Inn at Barbourfields

Stadium in the other semi-final tie.

Both matches will be played on February

18.

ZNA Charities

secretariat member Fabion Chitungo said

preparations for this year’s tournament had already commenced.

Last season, CAPS United pocketed $12 000 for

winning the title, while runners-up Highlanders received

$8 000.