Caps, Dembare Clash In ZNA Charity Shield Tournament

0

Terrence Mawawa
Bitter old rivals Caps United and Dynamos will clash in this year’ s edition of the Zimbabwe National Army Charity Shield.

Caps and Dynamos will clash in what is expected to be an explosive ZNA Charity Shield semi-final encounter next month.

Bosso will take on Chicken Inn at Barbourfields
Stadium in the other semi-final tie.

Both matches will be played on February
18.

ZNA Charities
secretariat member Fabion Chitungo said
preparations for this year’s tournament had already commenced.

Last season, CAPS United pocketed $12 000 for
winning the title, while runners-up Highlanders received
$8 000.

