Caps United Beat Highlanders to Clinch 2017 ZNA Charities Shield

CAPS United clinched the ZNA Charities Shield after beating Highlanders 3-2 on penalties at Barbourfields Stadium.

CAPS United won $12 000 for clinching the cup while Highlanders collected $8000 as the runners ups.

The match had finished goalless after regular time leading to a penalty shoot0ut. Cabby Kampha ,Justice Jangano and Ronald Pfumbidzai converted their spot kicsk for CAPS United while Highlanders scored through Simon Munawa and Adrain Silla.

Tendai Nguluble Brian Banda and Rodreck Mutuma all missed for Bosso to hand CAPS United another piece of silverware. – Soccer24