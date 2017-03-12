Caps United Holds Mazembe



CAPS United drew 1-1 with TP Mazembe in a CAF Champions league match played in the Democratic Republic of Congo this afternoon to keep their hopes of making it to the group stages of the competition alive.

Makepekepe scored after 44 seconds when Abbas Amidu’s shot made a slight deflection to go in. However TP Mazembe were level after 12 minutes into the first half when Edmore Sibanda’s attempt to save a shot saw the ball fall into Kalaba’s path who scored making it one all. TP Mazembe then almost scored a second four minutes later but were denied by Sibanda.

Despite the home side’s efforts to score against CAPS United they were denied by Sibanda who made four good saves in the first half alone. The start of the second half saw TP Mazembe continue to attack CAPS United but Sibanda was once again there to keep his side in the game. – News24