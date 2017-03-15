Caps United Increases Gate Charges

CAPS United have hiked gate charges for their first round second leg match of the CAF champions league against five time champions TP Mazembe at the National Sports Stadium in Harare on Sunday.

The charges have increased from three dollars to five dollars rest of the ground while VIP tickets will be selling for USD$20 from USD$10. VVIP tickets will go for USD$50 from USD$20.

CAPS United CEO, Cuthbert Chitima, confirmed the development.

“Gate charges have been increased. Five dollars for rest of the ground, $20 for VIP and $50 for VVIP,” he told Soccer24.

CAPS United, who are participating for first time in over 10 years, drew 1-1 against the ‘Lubumbashi Stars’ away in DRC on Sunday and stand a good chance to qualify to the mini league if they beat the DRC champions this weekend.

Stakes are high and the new charges will likely not deter the home fans from attending the high profile match which could see a Zimbabwean team progress to the mini league of the champions league for the first time in several years. – Soccer24