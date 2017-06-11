CAR CRASH: Tsvangirai MP Cheats Death

National Assembly member for Binga South Mr Gabbuza Joel Gabbuza (MDC-T) was on Friday evening involved in an accident which left him nursing minor injuries while two other people including a female ambulance driver were seriously injured.

The accident occurred around 6pm about 20km after Shangani towards Mbembesi area after a heavy vehicle ploughed into a herd of cattle hitting some and scattering others all over the road. That led to a pile-up which resulted in a head-on collision between an ambulance and a Land Cruiser seriously injuring the two drivers.

Mr Gabbuza said he then ploughed into some cattle that had been hit by a heavy vehicle that was going the opposite direction. Police in Midlands could not be reached for comment by the time of going to print but the legislator told the Sunday News yesterday that he escaped with minor injuries while the Ford Ranger vehicle he was driving was badly damaged. He said the injured female ambulance driver and the driver of a Land Cruiser were rushed to Gweru Provincial Hospital.

“I had no chance to avoid the animals but to plough into them since I was already at the bridge. Avoiding them would have meant that I plunge into the bridge. An ambulance going to Gweru driven by a woman had a serious head-on collision with a Land Cruiser resulting in the two drivers sustaining serious injuries,” said Mr Gabbuza.

He added: “We had to break the two cars to remove the drivers. I sustained minor injuries and I am home as I speak.” – State Media