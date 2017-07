Carl Joshua Ncube | Dr Nkosana Moyo is making every effort to make sure we know he is Zimbabwean…taking pictures eating nzimbe, walking on the dusty streets of Harare townships, talking to zimbos in shona, boarding combis, changing tires on his mercedes benz, wearing a golf shirt tucked into his trousers with a belt…he is truly one of us! #voteForNkosana