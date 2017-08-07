Cash Starved Tsvangirai Plays To Donor Gallery, At Last Speaks On Khupe Beating

After hours of vacillating Morgan Tsvangirai who on Saturday formed the MDC Alliance with other men who include a rapist and a wife basher has in a fresh bid to inject much needed donor cash into the party’s dry coffers made a statement condemning violence against his thorn in the flesh deputy Thokozani Khupe. Tsvangirai’s response below which fell short of saying sorry directly to Khupe herself, is seen by many as a quick damage control measure in the face of the donor community yesterday roundly condemning the violence against Khupe the most senior female politician in Zimbabwe today.

ZimEye will also exclusively bring you specific and precise details on the donor community’s involvement in setting up the MDC Alliance and how some of the MDC traditional donors have insisted that the party goes back to Tsvangirai’s original “kitchen cabinet” into which it poured millions of dollars, in what a senior leader has described as “hostile take over”. More to follow….

President Morgan Tsvangirai’s statement to the press Harare, 7 August 2017

There is no space for violence in the MDC The MDC-T is a social democratic party whose values include equality, solidarity and the respect of human rights.

As such, I unreservedly condemn the violence that happened yesterday, the 6th of August 2017, in Bulawayo where a group of thugs violently disrupted a meeting at our Bulawayo Offices. As the President of the party, I condemn in the strongest terms this callous act of violence committed by these people. Our Vice President, Hon. Thokozani Khupe, together with other members of the national leadership were man-handled by these thugs resulting in the Vice President having to seek medical attention.

Her position as the party’s Vice President, her dignity and her status as a woman, a mother and a role model to many young women, was immensely undermined in the process. This misguided behavior puts the name of the party and our beliefs into serious disrepute both nationally and internationally.

On the flip side, one wonders what motivated this callous behavior and whose cause was being advanced as it is now turning out to benefit our detractors. Only on Saturday, 5 August 2017, we had successfully launched the MDC Alliance, an event that has overwhelming national support. Before sunset, a few misguided elements decided to dampen the national spirit and momentum of our new path way to democracy.

I understand there are a few culprits who were apprehended by the police and as the leader of the party, I regard this incident as a criminal act and these thugs must face the full wrath of the law. I have since activated our own internal investigations and appropriate disciplinary measures will be taken against the perpetrators or anyone behind them. Our party has been a victim of State-sponsored violence for many years of our existence.

We have never been perpetrators of violence and we have never adopted the ZANU(PF) template of violence. We have lost over 500 of supporters and leaders due to political violence. I, for one, have been a victim of violence at the hands of the State, bashed in a police station, in many circumstances left for dead while there been many attempts on my life. We are investigating this incident with the intention of taking stern action against any of our members who may have been involved in this dastardly act. At the same time, we are not ruling out the invisible hand of the State as it had a huge motive to douse the successful script of the Alliance on Saturday.