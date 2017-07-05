CCTVs At Schools, Inside Classrooms: Teachers Cry Foul

Teachers in Bulawayo have castigated some schools that have adopted a biometric system for logging in and the use of close circuit television system (CCTV) in classrooms saying this is a calculative move aimed at subjecting teachers to unnecessary strict supervision at the expense of acquisition of learning enhancement equipment which could improve pass rates.

An investigation by the ZBC News crew has revealed that Nkulumane, Mandwandwe and Founders’ High Schools are among some of the schools that have installed the biometric systems with Nkulumane now in the process of installing CCTVs in classrooms.

Teachers at some of these institutions who spoke on condition of anonymity questioned the wisdom of the schools in investing in what they termed teachers’ witch-hunting mechanisms at the expense of buying learning enhancement tools while indicating that the move was done without consultations.

Speaking in a telephone interview, the Zimbabwe Teachers Association Chief Executive Officer Mr Sifiso Ndlovu says while they accept the biometric system as a technological advancement mechanism, they have reservations on the CCTV idea in classrooms saying there are other acceptable ways to supervise teachers.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education Dr Sylvia Utete Masango says her ministry is not aware of the developments in these schools.

She noted her ministry has no problems with learning institutions that develop in technology as this might be for security reasons.

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education is in the process of implementing the new education curriculum which calls for the extensive use of ICTs in schools amid calls for learning institutions to also invest in infrastructure that is relevant towards pupils’ educational development. – state media