Cde Chinx’s Death Exposes Nathaniel Manheru

Staff Reporter | Cde Chinx’s death has unmasked the Nathaniel Manheru demon.

Chinx’s departure has also brought the closure of the column. Zimbabweans will miss Cde Chinx, but will they miss Nathaniel Manheru especially after he has been discovered.

As Nathaniel Manheru gave an official closure to the controversial weekly column, Professor Jonathan Moyo’s response was “good riddance”, as the enemy’s attack weapon fell.

Presidential spokesperson and Permanent Secretary of Information George Charamba, has used the weekly column to push factional and tribal agendas, exposing his real identity during Cde Chinx funeral.

Before signing off with a simple “Icho!” Charamba credited the late musician Cde Chinx for his inspiration also revealing why he took over the column from its “tired founder,” former Information Minister Jonathan Moyo, among many other things.

Responds Prof. Moyo on twitter, “Goodbye Nathaniel Manheru. Godspeed & good riddance!”

— Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) June 24, 2017

“…I, George Charamba, am the ghost writer who went under the pseudonym Nathaniel Manheru.” That was the full confession and final goodbye from , as he Saturday announced the end of his long-running, controversial weekly column in Saturday’s The Herald.

“For now the goals have been met and the enemy is prostrated. The guns must be silenced or, to summon Chinx yet again, hiss the sweet sounds of freedom. Till we meet again, it’s Aluta Continua,” wrote Charamba.