Cde Chinx Family Plucks Mugabe

President Robert Mugabe has been dislodged from his position of honour after being publicly humiliated by the family of the late Dickson Chingaira, popularly known as Cde Chinx, who have turned down the provincial hero status bestowed on him demanding national hero status.

Zanu PF director of administration Dickson Dzora has confirmed the development to local journalists saying the family has appealed to the Zanu PF politburo to review its decision. Mugabe is currently holed up in a Politburo meeting, though it is not clear at the time of writing if the Chingaira hero status matter will be discussed.

“It is true that the family has rejected the provincial hero status. They have appealed to the politburo and the matter is now going to be discussed in the meeting,” Dzora said.

Chinx passed on last Friday at a private hospital and his burial was delayed by Zanu PF’s indecision on his status.

This latest development comes at a time when Zimbabweans are fuming in anger after the late singer, Chinx (Dickson Chingaira Makoni’s national hero status proposal was cancelled and ZANU PF opted for a lesser honour. This means Chinx’ estate is to be taxed while in the grave. Tax exemption is available only to National Heroes.

The announcement which was made by Secretary for Administration Ignatius Chombo last night saw Chinx being made a Liberation Hero instead despite spirited calls for him to be conferred the National hero status. Liberation hero status is Provincial level honour.